Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia Meet To Discuss Poll Strategy

Congress general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh east and west, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, held a meeting with the state's Congress chief Raj Babbar on Thursday to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to Congress sources, the discussions were held regarding the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president, however, it was decided to not make any changes on the post due to very less time in Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar presently holds the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president.

According to sources, Congress workers in their previous discussions with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had appreciated Mr Babbar's role as an influential campaigner but were critical of his work in managing the organisation.

The speculations of having two state presidents for Uttar Pradesh was also brushed aside, as per the sources.

The meeting which was called to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, culminated at around midnight and was organised at the Congress war room situated at 15, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road in New Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently made the Congress general secretary and has been given the responsibility of managing party affairs in eastern UP for the coming Lok Sabha elections, while Mr Scindia has been given the charge of western UP.

The Congress party has decided to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their seat-sharing arrangement without making Congress a part of their alliance.

The two parties have agreed to contest 38 seats each, while they have announced to not field their candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two seats currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.