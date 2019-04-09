Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Holds Poll Campaign Road Show In UP's Bijnor

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Bijnor around 11.45 am and kicked-off her road show in the city.

With just two days to go for the first phase of polling, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today held a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to seek votes for her party's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters came out braving the heat to participate in her road show.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi's joint rally, with her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party's western Uttar Pradesh in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia, was cancelled due to bad weather.

Later in the day, she will also hold a road show in Saharanpur in support of the Congress party's candidate Imran Masood.

After being appointed the party general secretary in January this year, Priyanka Gandhi has tried to infuse new life into the party.

Bijnor and Saharanpur will go to polls on April 11.

The Congress, which could win only two seats - Rae Bareli and Amethi - in Uttar Pradesh, out of 80 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is seeking its revival in the state.

The Congress is contesting in 73 seats, as it has left seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.

Before holding a road show in Bijnor, Priyanka Gandhi had held similar road shows in Ayodhya and Ghaziabad.

The constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

