Congress Upset As Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka's Rallies Cancelled In UP

After the cancellation of election rallies of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in western Uttar Pradesh, party leaders have accused the district administration of favouring the ruling dispensation of the state while asserting that they will approach the Election Commission in this regard.

Congress candidate from Kairana Lok Sabha constituency Harinder Malik told news agency ANI, "The rally has been postponed and if there is a weather clearance from the district administration, the rally will happen later. We will take this issue to the election commission. If weather was not fine then how did chief minister Yogi Adityanath do his rallies? If we talk about aerial distance, even his rally venue was just a few kilometers away."

The programs of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which were scheduled to be held on Monday at three places, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were expected to address three rallies jointly in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party's general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

"For now the programme has been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather. We are planning Priyanka ji's roadshow tomorrow," Congress' candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, told the media on Monday.

Polling in Shamli, Bijnor, and Saharanpur is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases



