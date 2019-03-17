'One Modi Giving Away Crores To Other Modis': Rahul Gandhi

"All these Modis" have been absconding taking crores of rupees: Rahul Gandhi

Kickstarting Congress' Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand, party President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning why all the "Modis were getting money from the one Modi" at the helm.

"Why is it that all thieves have their last name as Modi only? Why one Modi is giving all the money to other Modis," said Mr Gandhi amid thunderous applause and loud sloganeering "Chowkidar Chor Hai".

To support his claim, Mr Gandhi took the names of Nirav Modi, the key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, and Lalit Modi, who was involved in irregularities in the Indian Premiere League.

Mr Gandhi told the crowd at the Parade Ground rally in Dehradun that "all these Modis" have been absconding taking crores of rupees with them.

He claimed the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre gave lakhs and crores of rupees to just 15-20 people and did nothing for the welfare of farmers and the unemployed youths.

Mr Gandhi also claimed that lands were being given to top business houses such as the Adanis in Uttarakhand in an apparent reference to the new MSME policy of the state according to which it has relaxed the tough norms in Land Acts.

Mr Gandhi promised to form a Congress government at the Centre and provide financial security to the poorest of poor.

"This will be a historic step. The money will go directly to your bank accounts," he said. "We just have to draw a line for the poor people who will be entitled for such doles."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.