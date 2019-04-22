Jaya Prada Charged For Alleged 'X-Ray-Like Eyes' Remark Against Azam Khan

A non-cognisable report has been filed against Jaya Prada (File Photo)

Jaya Prada, the BJP candidate from Rampur, has been charged for making alleged objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party rival Azam Khan, officials said Monday.

A non-cognisable report has been filed against the actor-turned-politician, Rampur city magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta said.

During a public meeting recently, she had purportedly said, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati you must think ''unki x-ray jaisi aankhen aapke upar bhi kahaan kahaan daal kar dekhengi (Where all will his x-ray-like eyes stare at you)."

On Monday, Jaya Prada hit out at Mr Khan's son, Abdullah Azam, for calling her "Anarkali", saying it shows how the father and son regard women.

At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, "Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali)."

Anarkali was believed to be a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court who had an affair with his son Jehangir. Legend has it that as a punishment, she was buried alive in a wall.

"I used to see him as my son. I had not expected this from him as I perceived him to be an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in the society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment," she said in Rampur.

Azam Khan used to call Jaya Prada ''Anarkali'', terming her as "nachne gaane wali" (person who sings and dances), because of her Bollywood background.

Abdullah Azam is an SP MLA from Suar seat in Rampur. His father represents Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azam Khan, known for making controversial statements, was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 72 hours over his "khaki underwear" jibe at Jaya Prada.

While addressing an election rally, he had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Polling will be held in Rampur on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.