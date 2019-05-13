Elections 2019: 'Even I Went To Ahmedabad...': PM Modi On Digvijaya Singh Not Voting

PM Modi said that even he went to Ahmedabad to cast vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for not voting in Bhopal yesterday, saying that the latter's action showed his arrogance and lack of "care for democracy".

"The country is electing its representatives, even I went to Ahmedabad to cast my vote. President and Vice President of the country were standing in queues to cast their votes. But Diggi Raja didn't feel the need to cast his vote," PM said at a rally in Ratlam.

"You were very busy asking people to vote...save me. Why you are so frightened of losing your job?" the prime minister asked.

Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh, had spent the day in the prestigious seat where he was seen visiting various polling stations in Bhopal, about 130 kms from Rajgarh from where he was supposed to caste vote. "I was busy overseeing the voting in Bhopal," Mr Singh had said when asked why he did not cast vote.

The Congress leader had won from Rajgarh twice before he moved to Bhopal after accepting a challenge from his party colleague and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The BJP had claimed Mr Singh had camped out in Bhopal as he was "nervous" about the outcome of the contest with Pragya Thakur, who was fielded by the BJP soon after Digvijaya Singh's name was announced.

Bhopal has been voting for the BJP for nearly three decades and is seen as one of the toughest constituencies for the Congress to win.

Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on May 12 during the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

