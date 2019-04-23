Congress Security Policy Favours Jihadis: Himachal Chief Minister

It exposes intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress regarding Kashmir, national security: Jai Singh Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the national security policy of the Congress "seems to be standing in favour of jihadi terrorists of Kashmir".

"The policy is silent on how to tackle the terrorists like Afzal Guru, who was responsible for attack on the Parliament, Burhan Wani and those who indulged in a criminal assault in the form of stone pelting on the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a statement.

"This exposes the intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress regarding the situation of Kashmir and national security."

Thakur noted that the Congress had not accepted the surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army.

"While the whole world believed that the army had destroyed the base of the terrorists, Congress President Rahul Gandhi still seeks proof of surgical strike from the Modi government," he said.

Addressing an election meeting in Kangra district, Mr Thakur said the Narendra Modi government's five-year term was far better than the six decades of Congress rule.

The Chief Minister also said the foundations of a developed country have been laid under PM Modi's leadership, and "our country will be the leading country in the world" in the next five years.

