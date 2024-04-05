Girl Crushed To Death By Government Car Near Sukhvinder Sukhu's Shimla Home

The police have launched an investigation (Representational)

A three-year-old girl, sleeping on the roadside near the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's official residence in Shimla, was allegedly run over by a government car today, the police said.

Nancy, the daughter of migrant labourers, was sleeping on the side of a restricted road when she was crushed to death by a government vehicle this afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said.

The driver rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, Mr Gandhi said.

The girl's family, natives of Jharkhand, were working on a construction site near the Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover, he said.

A case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, he added.

