6-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Bus In Nagpur, Driver Arrested: Cops

A 6-year-old girl was killed after a bus operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation knocked her down on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm near the Model Mill Chawl (row tenements) under the jurisdiction of the Ganeshpeth police station in the city.

Aradhya Dheeraj Nagdive was playing in front of her grandmother Lakshmibai Choure's house at the chawl when she was crushed by an 'Apki Bus' operated by the civic body, an official said.

The child was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and had come to Nagpur with her relatives to attend a wedding, he said, adding that the bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested.

