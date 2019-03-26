Congress Replaces Rashid Alvi With Sachin Choudhary From UP's Amroha

The Congress on Saturday night had announced Mr Alvi's candidature from Amroha in its eighth list.

All India | | Updated: March 26, 2019 07:01 IST
Sources said Rashid Alvi was reluctant to contest from Amroha


New Delhi: 

The Congress on Monday announced that Sachin Choudhary will be the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha parliamentary constituency in place of Rashid Alvi.

A former spokesperson of the Congress, Mr Alvi has been a member of the Lok Sabha from Amroha (1999-2004) and a two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said Mr Alvi was reluctant to contest from Amroha from where the Bahujan Samaj Party has named Danish Ali, Janata Dal Secular''s ex-general secretary, as its candidate.



