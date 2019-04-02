"Congress Couldn't Finish Work In 70 Years, How Can I In 5?": PM In Bihar

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi attacked the Congress for much of his speech in Jamui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told a gathering in Bihar that he needs another term to fulfil his promises. He was campaigning in Jamui for the national election starting April 11, along with ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, and other partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) like Chirag Paswan, the ruling coalition's candidate in the constituency.

"I don't claim to have finished all the work. When they (Congress) cannot say so in 70 years, how can I make that claim in just five years? A lot has to be done, have potential to do a lot, and for this, there is a need for constant efforts. And for this, I also need your blessings," PM Modi said.

Six years ago, as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, he had urged while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh: "You gave the Congress 60 years, give the BJP just 60 months. We will change India's future and bring about development in 60 months."

Jamui, a reserved constituency, will vote in the first round of the election, on April 11.

PM Modi attacked the Congress for much of his speech, saying governance goes into reverse gear when the party and its allies were in power.

"Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty declines," PM Modi said.

He also accused the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family of doing everything to "defeat" BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar," the prime minister said.

Criticising the speech, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "I feel ashamed, is that how a chief minister or prime minister speaks? Nothing about jobs, farmers, labourers or development. They are just talking about meaningless things. We thought Modi ji will come and talk about schemes for Bihar."

