BJP To Approach Election Commission After Violence At Amit Shah Rally

BJP president Amit Shah's had addressed a rally at West Bengal's Kanthi on Tuesday. (File)

Day after violence at a town near Kolkata after BJP president Amit Shah's rally, the party has said it will inform the Election Commission and "portray the real picture in West Bengal,".

Police have arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence. They are questioning witnesses and examining CCTV footage

"We will inform the Election Commission about the clashes that took place yesterday at Kanthi. We will portray," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said today. He claimed that several party workers were yet to return home after the rally.

"We don't know what happened to them. They are missing. This is a dangerous situation," he said.

There were reports that Trinamool's party office was ransacked and workers from both the parties were injured. Vehicles ferrying BJP workers were allegedly set on fire.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who accompanied Dilip Ghosh during the press conference, reminded West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee that law and order is a state subject and she can't run away from her responsibilities.

Today, the BJP organized protest rallies in various parts of West Bengal, against the violence at Kanthi, a stronghold of Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari who is also the state transport minister.