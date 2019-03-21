PM To Contest From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gandhinagar; BJP First List Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again contest from Varanasi this time. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the parliamentary seat he retained after winning two seats in the 2014 election, the BJP announced this evening, as it released its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections that begin next month.

BJP president Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar in his home town Gujarat; a seat where BJP veteran LK Advani is the sitting lawmaker. Mr Advani is not on the first list of candidates.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will contest from Lucknow and Nagpur respectively. Both leaders had won from these seats in the last general election.

Union minister Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the second time, as she contests from Amethi. In the 2014 polls, she lost to Mr Gandhi from his bastion, but managed to reduce his winning margin.

Minister VK Singh will fight from Ghaziabad, parliamentarian Hema Malini from her existing constituency Mathura and Sakshi Maharaj will contest from Unnao.

In Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will not contest the polls, rather her son Dushyant will fight for the fourth time.

Today's list has 184 candidates, union minister JP Nadda said, as he announced the names.

28 names each have been announced for Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 21 Karnataka, 16 Maharashtra, 16 Rajasthan, 13 Kerala, 10 Odisha, 10 Telangana, 8 Assam, 5 Tamil Nadu, 5 Chhattisgarh, 5 Jammu and Kashmir, 5 Uttarakhand, 2 Arunachal, 2 Tripura, 2 Andhra Pradesh, 1 Gujarat, 1 Sikkim, 1 Mizoram, 1 Lakshwadeep and 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The list comes a day after the BJP's central election panel met for a third time to finalise names for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Nadda said that 17 names have also been finalized for Bihar but they will be announced at a later date.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11; votes will be counted on May 23.

