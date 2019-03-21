BJP Expected To Release First List For National Elections At 7 PM: Live Updates

The BJP seeks a second term. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP is expected to announce its first poll list today for the national elections at 7 pm.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will hold a press conference, sources said.

Lok Sabha polls, to be held in seven phases across the country, begin April 11 and the counting of the votes will be held on May 23.

Around 250 names are expected to be announced in the BJP's first list, according to party sources.

The party, earlier in the day, released its list candidates for the elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here the live updates on the BJP's first list for national elections: