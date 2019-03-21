In UP's Amethi, Smriti Irani To Take On Rahul Gandhi For A Second Time

Smriti Irani was named as the candidate from Amethi in BJP candidates list for Lok Sabha polls 2019.

The BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, naming Smriti Irani as the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. A Congress bastion for decades, the listing squarely sets Smriti Irani up for a second fight with party chief Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2014 elections, she contested against Mr Gandhi and though she lost by more than one lakh votes, she managed to reduce Rahul Gandhi's winning margin.

Since then she has visited the constituency several times, accusing the Congress chief of treating the constituency as a vote bank and not investing in its progress.

Congratulations to all the candidates announced by @BJP4India. Let us together work for #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar by ensuring lotus blooms in every constituency. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 21, 2019

Besides Ms Irani, the BJP also named 27 other candidates from Uttar Pradesh in the list of 184 contenders for the Lok Sabha elections, now less than three weeks away.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from his current seat of Varanasi, BJP chief Amit Shah will replace party veteran LK Advani in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by results on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.