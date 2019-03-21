BJP Chief Amit Shah To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Gandhinagar, Replaces LK Advani

Amit Shah did not contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president Amit Shah will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda announced in a press meet called to release the party's first list on Thursday evening.

The party fielded LK Advani from Gandhinagar in the 2014 elections. The veteran leader had defeated his closest rival from the Congress by over four lakh votes back then.

Mr Advani's name did not figure in this list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, the same constituency he had won in the 2014 polls. The announcement put to rest speculations about him deciding to stand from Puri, another temple town in Odisha. While Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will fight the elections from Lucknow, the party has decided to field Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS.

The BJP has once again decided to pit Union Minister Smriti Irani against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Although Mr Gandhi had defeated the actor-turned-politician by over a lakh votes in 2014, the party believes that she has gathered significant ground support since then.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will contest the elections from East Arunachal Pradesh.

The BJP's first list contains 184 names of candidates for seats spread across over 20 states. Earlier in the day, the party had released its list of candidates for elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases across the country from April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.