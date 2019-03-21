BJP Candidates List For Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All 184 Constituencies

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 21, 2019 20:26 IST
BJP Candidates List For Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All 184 Constituencies

BJP First List: BJP releases list of candidates for over 20 states in its first list.


New Delhi: 

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party today released the first list of over 180 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Here is the full list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections that begin on April 11.

1st PRESS RELEASE of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on 21.03.2019 by NDTV on Scribd



