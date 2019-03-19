"Techies" Arrested For Pro-PM Slogans At Rahul Gandhi Event, Alleges BJP

The protesters also put up placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi leave the venue. As the slogans became louder, the police tried to clear the area.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: March 19, 2019 11:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Techies' Arrested For Pro-PM Slogans At Rahul Gandhi Event, Alleges BJP

The BJP alleged that several protesters were taken into custody.


Bengaluru: 

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed start-up entrepreneurs at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, a large number of people raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the venue. In videos, policemen are seen chasing away protesters shouting "Modi, Modi" loudly outside the Manyata Tech Park, where Rahul Gandhi was delivering his address.

The protesters also put up placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi leave the venue. As the slogans became louder, the police tried to clear the area.

The BJP alleged that several protesters - the party claimed they included techies -- were taken into custody. It also condemned the police action and alleged that Congress workers had attacked the protesters.

 

"Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj of Congress must know 'An era moves in the direction in which the youths move'. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," BJP president Amit Shah tweeted.

State BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that Congress workers had "attacked techies who shouted Modi-Modi slogans".

The Bengaluru police denied any arrests. "No one has been arrested, only people were dispersed without use of force," said senior police officer Seemanth Kumar Singh in tweets.

The officer said one section of the crowd was "too close to the SPG protectee (Rahul Gandhi)."

The Congress president is among the most protected politicians in India and is guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Rahul Gandhi campaigned in north Karnataka for next month's national elections and visited Bengaluru before leaving the state.

The Janata Dal Secular-Congress took power in Karnataka last year after elections threw up a hung verdict.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BengaluruRahul GandhiNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Anil AmbaniElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAirAsia CEONew Zealand MosqueBlack Box Rahul GandhiDMK Candidate List 2019Note 6 ProRedmi Go

................................ Advertisement ................................