At Rally, UP BJP Leader Refers To Lord Ram, Hanuman As 'Chowkidar '

Manoj Kashyap has been named as BJP's star campaigner for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat.

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district reportedly referred to Lord Ram and Hanuman as ''chowkidars' (watchmen), a video on social media shows.

The video shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the ''Braj Prant'', BJP unit for the Mathura-Vrindavan area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday. He chants "Mera Ram" (my Ram) and the crowd responds with "chowkidar" (watchman). Similarly, slogans like "Mera Shankar" and "Mera Hanuman" were followed by chants of "chowkidar".

Manoj Kashyap has been named as BJP's star campaigner for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Development Officer Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the matter had not come into his knowledge yet, but assured that action would be taken after a proper inquiry.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.