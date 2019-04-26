At Bihar Rally, Rahul Gandhi Calls Namesake On Stage, Crowd Cheers On

Rahul Gandhi asked the namesake to join him on the stage

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday found his namesake in a young boy while addressing a rally and asked him to come up on the dais, much to the amusement of people.

Speaking about the job crisis, for which he blamed the "slump in economy caused by demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" (GST), Mr Gandhi beckoned to the boy wearing a striped T-shirt in the crowd and asked his name.

The boy answered - Rahul - evoking guffaws from the crowd and a grin from the Congress president, who asked the former to join him on the dais.

As the boy came up, the Congress president interrupted his speech to say "namaste" to the boy and introduced him to other leaders sharing the stage, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Resuming his speech, Mr Gandhi told the cheering crowd, "While thousands of people are losing jobs every day, 22 lakh posts are lying vacant in various government departments and there is also a large potential of employment generation in panchayats. I want to give these jobs to young people like Rahul."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.