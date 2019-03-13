'Amit Shah Using Goon-Like Ways To Harass AAP Workers': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Delhi police was also complicit in harassing his party workers. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today accused BJP President Amit Shah of using "goon-like" ways to detain people working for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) call centres. He also alleged that under his orders, the police in Delhi was threatening to shut down the party's call centres.

"Amit Shah has got down to using his goon-like ways. The names of millions of people have been struck off the voters' list. What wrong did we do in getting their names on the electoral roll? If they have to catch someone, catch us," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Twitter.

Delhi's ruling party also wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) complaining against the police officers who, it said, harassed its workers.

"It is the duty of the Election Commission to get people to register as voters, but when this was not done, the Aam Aadmi Party worked to get people to register themselves by visiting them door-to-door and through call centers."

"Doing this, we added 30,000 voters from south Delhi alone. This irked the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had earlier worked to striking off people's names from voters' list," AAP's Sanjay Singh said in the complaint.

"The BJP used police to harass these call centre workers by detaining them at Sunlight Colony police station and interrogating them for hours," he added.