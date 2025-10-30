AAP Leader, Supporters Injured After Shots Fired During Rally In Punjab's Ludhiana

A political rally celebrating the Aam Aadmi Party's victory in rural election results in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday turned violent when unidentified gunmen opened fire, injuring three people, including the block committee election winner.

According to eyewitnesses, the firing occurred as the AAP leader was celebrating his election win in the Gil constituency. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation, recovering several bullet casings from the scene.

The police suspect that the defeated candidates of opposition parties are reportedly behind the attack. A manhunt is underway to arrest the gunmen, with several suspects taken into custody.

The block committee election results were declared on Wednesday, and the AAP candidate had organised a victory rally in the Gil constituency on Thursday, allegedly prompting the rival candidate to open fire.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of politicians and the escalating violence in the state. The AAP has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the perpetrators.

The police have urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional security measures have been put in place to prevent further violence.