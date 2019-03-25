9 FIRs Registered Against AAP, 4 Against BJP In Defacement case

The cases have been registered in northeast, New Delhi and west districts of Delhi Police, CEO said.

As many as nine FIRs have been registered so far against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and four against the BJP for defacement of public property ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday.

He said over 28,000 people have also been booked under the provisions of CrPC and Delhi Police act for various violations since March 10 when the poll code came into force.

More than 2 lakh banners and hoarding have been removed by the authorities, he said adding 51 FIRs and Daily Dairy (DD) entries have been filed for violation of model code of conduct.

"Nine FIRs have been registered against the AAP under the Defacement of Public Property Act. Besides, four FIRs have been filed against the Bharitya Janata Party under the same Act, one has registered against the Congress and one has been registered against others," Mr Singh told reporters.

Majority of these cases have been registered in the northeast, New Delhi and west districts of Delhi Police, the CEO said.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12.

He said 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 persons have been registered for violation of the Excise Act.

Over 1.68 lakh quarters of illicit liquor has also been seized, he added.

