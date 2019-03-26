12 Independent Lawmakers Extend Support To Congress Party In Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi is greeted by his party worker as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot looks on.

Twelve out of the total 13 independent MLAs in Rajasthan have extended their support to the Congress government in the state.

The MLAs, including Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Gaur, Mahadev Khandela, Alok Beniwal, were present in a meeting of Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Ramlila ground on Tuesday and announced to give their support to the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

Besides, Jaipur mayor Vishnu Lata, former BJP leaders Ghanshyam Tiwari, Surendra Goyal, Janardan Gehlot and two others joined the party.

The Congress has 100 MLAs in the House of 200 and its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA.

The BJP has 73 MLAs while the BSP has six, RLTP has three, CPI(M) and BTP two each and 13 are independent MLAs.

