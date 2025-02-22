Congress To Continue Protest Over Suspension Of 6 MLAs From Rajasthan Assembly

Congress legislators continued their sit-in protest inside the Assembly while the party held protests at all district headquarters on Saturday against the suspension of six party MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said that the MLAs spent Friday night in the assembly and the dharna will continue.

He said that three ministers held talks with the senior MLAs last night but it remained inconclusive and the 'dharna' continued.

"We demand that the minister withdraw his remark. There have been precedents that words have been expunged but the government itself does not want to run the House, and therefore, the issue has been created," Jully told reporters on Saturday.

He said that the party MLAs have been holding the 'dharna' in the House after the Speaker adjourned it on Friday after suspending six MLAs.

During the Question Hour on Friday, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'Dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi." This remark led to a heavy uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments. MLA Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar, which was passed by voice vote.

After the proposal was passed, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Monday. Following the adjournment, the Congress MLAs started their sit-in protest in the House and spent the night there.

Meanwhile, Congress district units held protests at all the district headquarters against the suspension and demanded an apology from the minister.

PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that District Congress Committee presidents led the protests in the respective districts.

"Demanding an apology from the minister and to revoke the suspension of Congress MLAs, protests were held at all the district headquarters in which a large number of Congress workers and leaders participated," he said.

"The minister's comments show that they have no regard for stalwart leaders like Indira Gandhi. Such comments cannot be tolerated. The suspension of six MLAs was an arbitrary move by the government," he said.

The Congressmen burnt the effigy of the minister during the protest.

In Sikar, party workers took out an 'Aakrosh Rally' from Dak bungalow to the collectorate and tried to enter the collectorate premises but they were stopped by the police.

Party leader Sunil Kumar said that Indira Gandhi is known as the Iron Lady and comment on her by the minister was uncalled for and demanded the minister's resignation.

