'Nation First' Vs 'Family First': PM Modi's Pitch Ahead Of Polls In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition again over dynastic politics today, declaring that while the BJP's mantra is "Nation First", the other side operates on the "Family first" maxim. In a dig at Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party -- which rules Delhi and Punjab -- he also said "everyone associated with the Congress" are responsible for the anti-Sikh riots.

Speaking at a rally in Delhi's Dwarka, PM Modi said, "Friends, all this happened because the BJP is committed to the "Nation First" model. On the other hand, the Congress and the Opposition bloc -- their only agenda is 'Family First'."

"In this very Delhi, my Sikh brothers and sisters were killed by placing burning tyres around their neck," he added, citing the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

AAP and Congress are contesting in Delhi under a seat-sharing deal that allotted four seats to Mr Kejriwal's party and three to the Congress. The two parties, though, are contesting against each other in Punjab, with the respective state units unable to bury the hatchet.

The BJP is going solo in the national capital, contesting all seven seats. In 2019, the party had swept the capital and is hoping for a repeat performance.

AAP, hoping to put up a strong fight, found itself stymied after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. But since Mr Kejriwal's release on interim bail earlier this month, the party has got a fresh boost. Two of its other key leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, though, are still in jail.

In 2019, AAP and Congress had contested separately, playing into the hands of the BJP. This time, the two parties are hoping that their alliance would help keep the anti-BJP votes together.

Delhi votes in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.