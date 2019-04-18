60.38% Voting Till 3 PM In Assam In Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polling

At the 137 polling stations which has all-women personnel voters were seen queuing up since early morning

An estimated 60.38 per cent of the 69,10,592 electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm in five parliamentary constituencies of Assam in the second phase of polling on Thursday, EC sources said.

Polling is being held in 8992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous Districts(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies to decide the fate of 50 candidates in fray and there has been no report of any untoward incidents so far, the EC official said.

Karimganj recorded the highest polling of 63.66 per cent followed by Mangaldoi and Autonomous district- both at 62.7 per cent, Silchar with 57.06 and Nowgong with the lowest at 56.78 per cent.

EVM glitches were reported initially from several booths in all the five constituencies but polling resumed after they were replaced, the official said.

Brisk polling was reported since the beginning of poll at 7 am with women and first time voters flocking to the booths even before polling began.

At the 137 polling stations which has all-women personnel voters were seen queuing up since early morning.

The 84 model polling stations wore a festive look. They were decorated with balloons and flowers and the voters were welcomed by volunteers wearing traditional dresses.

Drinking water facilities, baby feeding rooms and resting place for the elderly were also made.

Many volunteers were seen escorting the elderly and people with disabilities in their wheel chairs.

Among the prominent persons to exercise their franchise during the day are former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF sitting MP Radheyshyam Biswas from Karimganj, Congress sitting MP Sushmita Dev from Silchar and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita.

The prominent candidates in the fray include sitting are Sushmita Dev, Biren Singh Engti from Autonomous District (ST), Radheshyam Biswas, Bhubaneswar Kalita, three BJP MLAs Rupak Sharma from Nowgong, Rajdeep Roy from Silchar and Kripanath Mallah from Karimganj and former Congress minister in the state Prodyut Bordoloi from Nowgong.

Besides Sushmita Dev, the two other women candidates in the fray are Nazia Yasmin Mazumdar of National Peoples' Party in Silchar and Swarnalata Chaliha of the SUCI(C) in Mangaldoi.

Among the total electorate of 69,10,592, there are 35,54,460 male, 33,55,95 women and 180 of the third gender.

