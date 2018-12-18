Parliament Disrupted As Government, Opposition Spar Over Rafale Deal

The members of the opposition and the government started the house proceedings on a stormy note today over the Rafale deal and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm and the Lok Sabha till around noon.

Despite Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asking the members to work towards having a peaceful session, shouts reverberated around the hall as opposition and government leaders duelled over the Rafale deal and other issues.