"Won't Let PM Sleep Till He Waives Farm Loans," Says Rahul Gandhi

Highlights "Two states announced farm loan waivers within six hours": Rahul Gandhi Mr Gandhi said he won't let PM sleep till centre waives farm loans He said a third state will soon announce farm loan waiver

Rahul Gandhi declared today that he would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi "sleep or rest" till he gave a reprieve to farmers, holding up as an example his party's new governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which he said have announced farm loan waivers within six hours.

The third state, Rajasthan, will also do it soon, the Congress chief told reporters today.

"Dekha apne? Kaam shuru ho gaya hai (Did you see? The work has already begun)," he said as soon as he reached the parliament.

Calling his party's victory in the recent state elections as the win of farmers, he claimed that PM Modi didn't waive even a single rupee of the poor farmers. But he put Rs 3,500 crore in his friends' pockets, the Congress chief alleged.

Mr Gandhi promised that farmers in all Congress-ruled states will get farm loan waivers and his party will force the BJP to do the same in the country.

"We won't let Modi ji sleep or rest or sit in peace until we make him waive farmers' loans," he announced.

Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Modi of "creating two Indias". He reiterated his charge that PM Modi isn't concerned about the farmers of the country and only cares about his 15 entrepreneur friends.

"On one side you have farmers, poor, youth, small traders and on the other you have the country's top 15 industrialists," he said.

Describing notes ban in 2016 as the "world's biggest scam", Mr Gandhi said, "Demonetisation stole money from the poor and gave it to the rich."

On the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, he said he is ready to talk, but the ruling BJP doesn't appear ready.