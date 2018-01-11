Lohri 2018: SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings You Can Share

Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is a celebration of the winter crop season. Sun deity, surya, is also remembered on this day. Here are some lohri messages, wishes and greetings you can share with your loved ones.

Lohri messages you can send to your friends and family members.

New Delhi:  Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival,  is a celebration of the winter crop season. Sun deity, surya, is also remembered on this day. Lohri is observed just a night before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days. A bonfire is lit; popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak are distributed to all neighbours, friends and relatives. A feast, song and dance programme is arranged and every one welcomes the good crop. It holds special significance for the newly-married couple or the new-born child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first lohri.
 

Here are some lohri messages, wishes and greetings you can share with your loved ones:

 
Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,
Udi patang te khil geya dil,
Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,
Rabb kare sabda bhala...
Ral mil ke lohri  manao! Happy lohri!
 

Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan!
Happy lohri!
 

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...
May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.
Happy Lohri!

Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari,
Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,
Agg de kol saare aao,
Sundar mundariye jor naal gao!
Happy Lohri to you and your family!
 

Sardi ki thar-tharahat mein,
Moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,
Lohri mubaarak ho aapko,
Dosti aur rishton ki garmahat ke saath
Wishing you and your family a very happy lohri!
 

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!
Happy Lohri!
 

Makki di roti te sarson da saag,
Fulle, rewari te gajak vi naal,
Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,
Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,
Mubaarak hove tussi sab nu lohri da tyohaar!

HAPPY LOHRI!
 

May warmth and light of the bonfire translate into your life.
Have a blessed lohri!
 

Dance, eat and be merry, the festival of light and joy is here!
Happy Lohri to all!
 
 

Aao bhangra te gidda paaven,
Ral mil lohri da tyohaar manavein!
Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadaiyan!
 

Balle Balle! Lohri is here, dhol bajao, nachcho gao!
Have a rocking time!
Happy Lohri

