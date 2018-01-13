Happy Lohri 2018 Images: Quotes, Messages, Wishes And How To Celebrate This Harvest Festival

How To Celebrate This Harvest Festival
A bonfire is lit at night as people gather around it and throw peanuts, popcorn, jaggery among other things in it while walking around it. Women dress up in their traditional Punjabi attire and celebrate the festival of Lohri. Some celebrate the festival with Punjabi Folklore dance to the beats of a dhol.
Known as the winter harvest festival, Lohri is considered to be the beginning of the new financial year for farmers, and is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. It's a time of the year when people send out best wished to their families and friends.
Here are some of the images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses for you on the occasion of Lohri 2018:
Makki de roti te sarson da saag,
Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,
Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,
Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,
Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.
HAPPY LOHRI!!
Mungfali di Khushboo te Gurh di mithas, Makki di Roti te Sarso da Saag, Dil di Khushi te Apneya da Pyar Mubarak hove Tuhanu Lohri Da Tyohaar. Happy Lohri 2018
May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari,
Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,
Agg de kol saare aao,
Sundar mundariye jor naal gao!
Happy Lohri to you and your family!
Twinkle Twinkle Yaraan di car, khadke Glassi in the bar, Punjabi Bhangra te Chicken fry tuhanu Lohri di Lakh lakh Vadhai.
Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,
Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,
Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!
Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,
Udi patang te khil geya dil,
Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,
Rabb kare sabda bhala...
Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!
Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...
May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.
Happy Lohri!
Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,
Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,
Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,
Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.
Happy Lohri!