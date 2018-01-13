Happy Lohri 2018 Images: Quotes, Messages, Wishes And How To Celebrate This Harvest Festival Happy Lohri: According to the Hindu mythology, after Lohri the days starts getting longer as the sun starts its journey northward.

58 Shares EMAIL PRINT Happy Lohri 2018: The festival is primarily celebrated in states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. New Delhi: People across North India, particularly Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, celebrate Lohri marking the end of the longest winter night. The festival also marks the onset of spring and is celebrated with families and friends coming together. This popular winter time Punjabi folk festival is believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar calendar. Mostly celebrated on January 13 every year, Lohri commemorates the passing of the winter solstice and is primarily celebrated in states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. According to the Hindu mythology, after Lohri the days starts getting longer as the sun starts its journey northward.

How To Celebrate This Harvest Festival

A bonfire is lit at night as people gather around it and throw peanuts, popcorn, jaggery among other things in it while walking around it. Women dress up in their traditional Punjabi attire and celebrate the festival of Lohri. Some celebrate the festival with Punjabi Folklore dance to the beats of a dhol.





Known as the winter harvest festival, Lohri is considered to be the beginning of the new financial year for farmers, and is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. It's a time of the year when

Here are some of the images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses for you on the occasion of Lohri 2018:

Makki de roti te sarson da saag,

Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,

Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.

HAPPY LOHRI!!

Happy Lohri Images: The festival is celebrated with peanuts, popcorn and jaggery

Mungfali di Khushboo te Gurh di mithas, Makki di Roti te Sarso da Saag, Dil di Khushi te Apneya da Pyar Mubarak hove Tuhanu Lohri Da Tyohaar. Happy Lohri 2018



May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari,

Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,

Agg de kol saare aao,

Sundar mundariye jor naal gao!

Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Happy Lohri Images: The festival is celebrated amidst family, friends and loved ones.

Twinkle Twinkle Yaraan di car, khadke Glassi in the bar, Punjabi Bhangra te Chicken fry tuhanu Lohri di Lakh lakh Vadhai.



Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar,

Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,

Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,

Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!

Happy Lohri Images: People light up a bonfire and walk around it, throwing popcorns in it.

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala...

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!



Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri Images: Many families celebrate the night by dancing to the beats of a dhol.

Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,

Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.

Happy Lohri!



People across North India, particularly Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, celebrate Lohri marking the end of the longest winter night. The festival also marks the onset of spring and is celebrated with families and friends coming together. This popular winter time Punjabi folk festival is believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar calendar. Mostly celebrated on January 13 every year, Lohri commemorates the passing of the winter solstice and is primarily celebrated in states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. According to the Hindu mythology, after Lohri the days starts getting longer as the sun starts its journey northward.A bonfire is lit at night as people gather around it and throw peanuts, popcorn, jaggery among other things in it while walking around it. Women dress up in their traditional Punjabi attire and celebrate the festival of Lohri. Some celebrate the festival with Punjabi Folklore dance to the beats of a dhol.Known as the winter harvest festival, Lohri is considered to be the beginning of the new financial year for farmers, and is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. It's a time of the year when people send out best wished to their families and friends Makki de roti te sarson da saag,Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.HAPPY LOHRI!!Mungfali di Khushboo te Gurh di mithas, Makki di Roti te Sarso da Saag, Dil di Khushi te Apneya da Pyar Mubarak hove Tuhanu Lohri Da Tyohaar. Happy Lohri 2018May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari,Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,Agg de kol saare aao,Sundar mundariye jor naal gao!Happy Lohri to you and your family!Twinkle Twinkle Yaraan di car, khadke Glassi in the bar, Punjabi Bhangra te Chicken fry tuhanu Lohri di Lakh lakh Vadhai. Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar,Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,Udi patang te khil geya dil,Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,Rabb kare sabda bhala...Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.Happy Lohri!Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.Happy Lohri!