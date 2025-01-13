PM Modi Attends Sankranti Celebrations At Minister Kishan Reddy's Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sankranti celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.



People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance… pic.twitter.com/avPKmFP1oU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

PM Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest.

The prime minister has often visited his Cabinet colleagues from different regions to join them in the celebration of various festivals.

