Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

PM Modi Attends Sankranti Celebrations At Minister Kishan Reddy's Home

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Modi Attends Sankranti Celebrations At Minister Kishan Reddy's Home
PM Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sankranti celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

PM Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest.

The prime minister has often visited his Cabinet colleagues from different regions to join them in the celebration of various festivals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, PM Modi Lohri Celebration, PM Modi Kishan Reddy
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.