Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Lohri In Rajasthan With Kabir Bedi, Mukesh Rishi And Raima Sen

Nimrat Kaur's Lohri post is too good to miss. The actress celebrated the festival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with Kabir Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Verma.

Nimrat Kaur kept her followers in the loop by sharing a bunch of snaps and videos on Instagram. The first picture shows her standing near the sacred fire, followed by a cute groufie of everyone smiling for the camera.

Then, there is a LOL video where the group is walking around the fire, trying to sing the traditional Lohri song, Sundar Mundriye. But since no one knew the lyrics, all they managed to sing was “something-something-something hoye.” The post ends with fun shots of the gang.

In her caption, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.”

Responding to the post, Sandeepa Dhar said, “Thank you for organising the lovely dinner. The fireworks and the music were the icing on the cake.” Raima Sen dropped a heart emoji.

Recently, Nimrat Kaur shared her love for Lohri and how she celebrates it at home. “I love Lohri. My Nani ji champions that Lohri movement in our house. She makes almost 150 food packets to distribute to everybody that comes to our house or in the colony and neighbours. So, typically everyone and anyone,” the actress told Hindustan Times.

Nimrat Kaur added, “My naniji makes this gud ke chawal, which we eat on Lohri. Then there's rewari, gajjak, moongfali, popcorn, and obviously, there's a big bonfire in my naniji's house. We put on some music, just sit around the fire and have the delicious food. Mumma makes sarso ka saag and makke ki roti with white butter and mooli ka salad. My mouth is already salivating.”

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur is all set to appear in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya. The film, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, will be released on January 24.