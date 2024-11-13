<i>Bandish Bandits Season 2</i>: Brace Yourself For An Epic Musical Face-Off. Bonus - Release Date

The Amazon Prime original Bandish Bandits is returning with its second season. The makers announced the news with a new poster on Wednesday. The poster features the lead characters Ritwik Bhowmik (Radhe) and Shreya Chaudhry (Tamanna) along with an ensemble cast. The caption read, "The epic musical drama is back." The second season of the show will stream from December 13. Sharing the news on his Instagram feed, Ritwik Bhowmik wrote, "DRUMROLLSSSSSSSSSS. your favorite Bandish Bandits are tuning in for a new season. #BandishBanditsOnPrime, Dec 13." Take a look:

"The new season of this beloved musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop, as our leads - Radhe and Tamanna, now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory," the streamer said in a press release.

"The narrative delves deeper into family legacy bringing in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self," it added.

For the unversed, Bandish Bandits is a love story with high doses of classical and contemporary music. The series revolves around the apparent contradictions between the classic and the contemporary. The first season has been directed by Anand Tiwari. He has co-written the series alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. The series boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Created by director Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandits is a love story, family drama and tradition-meets-modernity musical rolled into one. The visuals that Jodhpur yields - DOP Sriram Ganapathy does not go wrong - are sumptuous. They create a canvas that is markedly different from what OTT shows steeped in small-town milieus or gangland dimness usually produce."