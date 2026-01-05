Lohri 2026: All About Date, Time, Significance And Rituals Of This Harvest Festival

Lohri 2026: Lohri is a harvest festival, which is celebrated annually on January 13. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season in India, particularly in the northern regions. The festival is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Delhi, and adjoining regions by people of the Sikh and Hindu faiths. However, the celebrations extend beyond religion and families, with neighbours and communities coming together to share the warmth of the fire and the promise of another fruitful harvest season.

When Is Lohri 2026?

As per Drik Panchang, this year, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13.

Lohri Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, Jan 14. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Lohri 2026: Significance

The festival of Lohri marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It's a time when people thank the farmers and express gratitude for the harvest. They also pray for a prosperous year ahead. The festival is also associated with the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a folk hero known for his bravery.

Lohri 2026: Rituals

People gather around bonfires traditionally built in open spaces like courtyards or village squares. They sing and perform traditional dances like Bhangra and Gidda. They also offer grains, sweets, and other food items to the fire as a symbol of gratitude. Sweet offerings like peanuts, popcorn, and sugarcane chunks symbolise prosperity for the bounty of the land. People enjoy the festival with traditional dishes like sarson saag, maize flour chapatis, and sweets like gajjak and rewri.

Lohri 2026: Cultural Meaning

Lohri is a celebration of community and harvest. It's a time for families and friends to come together, exchange gifts and strengthen bonds.

Here are some Happy Lohri wishes, greetings, and messages: