Loan Manager Shot Inside YES Bank Amritsar Branch Over Transaction Dispute

A loan manager at a YES Bank branch in Amritsar was injured after he was shot inside the bank premises after a dispute over money transactions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gagandeep Singh said Jaspal Singh, who was posted as a relationship manager in the bank, had a dispute with some people over money transactions. Two to three men arrived at the branch due to the dispute.

There was an argument between the two sides, which soon turned into a fight. During the fight, one of the men opened fire, and Gaurav, the manager of the loan department, was injured.

The accused fled the scene immediately while Gaurav was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are trying to identify the suspects involved in the incident. Footage from CCTV cameras at the scene and surrounding areas is being searched. Police said legal action would be taken against the accused after investigating the case.

