Man Who Shot At Punjab Cop Escapes Police Custody During Weapon Recovery Bid

A man arrested in connection with the shooting of a cop in Amritsar escaped from police custody while he was being taken to another location, triggering a search operation to trace him and the suspension of a senior police official.

According to the police, the accused, Karan, was being taken to the Majitha area on Wednesday night to recover the weapon allegedly used in the shooting of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh in Amritsar's Rajasansi area earlier this month.

Officials said Karan, a resident of Jhanjhoti village, managed to dodge the police team and fled. Police have so far been silent on how exactly the accused escaped.

Following the incident, Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal suspended Rajasansi police station SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh for alleged negligence.

The shooting incident took place on September 11 in the Bhala area of Ajnala. ASI Jaswant Singh, posted with the Amritsar Commissionerate Police Lines, was travelling on a motorcycle when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly followed him and fired at his head.

The bullet reportedly pierced his turban and grazed his head, leaving him with minor injuries. The incident had initially raised questions among police officials, but the subsequent arrest of Karan reportedly helped investigators establish a clearer picture of the case.

Police were probing the incident as a possible fallout of an old rivalry. Karan was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and was subsequently produced before a court, which granted cops a five-day custody of him.

Investigators have also been conducting raids to trace other persons involved in the case.

The incident has raised questions over police security arrangements and the handling of an accused in custody, particularly in a case involving the shooting of an on-duty police official.

Further action is expected after the police establish how the accused managed to evade custody.