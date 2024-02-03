'Honour For Me, But Also For Ideals I Served': LK Advani On Bharat Ratna

LK Advani is known as the longest-serving president of the BJP since its inception in 1980.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani expressed his gratitude while accepting the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - conferred on him today. "It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, announced Mr Advani's name for the honour, calling it an "emotional moment" for him.

The 96-year-old leader recounted the time he joined the RSS - the BJP's ideological mentor - at the age of 14. "Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only thing – in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me," he said.

What has inspired my life is the motto "Idam-na-mama" - This life is not mine. My life is for my Nation."

Idam-na-mama or "this is not mine" is a Sanskrit mantra - a perspective rooted in Indian philosophical thought. It is mostly uttered during the time of sacred and ceremonial offerings.

LK Advani also remembered two veterans - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee - in his thank you note. Today I gratefully remember two persons with whom I had the honour of working closely - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to his party workers and his wife Kamla: "My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life. I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life."

Mr Advani also thanked President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi for the honour.

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since assuming office in 2014 - Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

LK Advani was born in Karachi - in present-day Pakistan - on November 8, 1927. He is known as the longest-serving president of the BJP since its inception in 1980. Mr Advani had a long parliamentary career of nearly three decades in which he served first as the Home Minister and later the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004)/