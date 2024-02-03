LK Advani To Be Honoured With Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Modi

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, calling it an "emotional moment" for him. LK Advani is one the most respected statesmen of our times, the Prime Minister said, adding that his contribution to the India's development was monumental.

I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," PM Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Advani has served as the Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides heading several ministries. He has been a member of both Houses of the Parliament between 1970 and 2019.

"His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," said PM Modi.

He also praised the former BJP president for settling "an exemplary standard" in political ethics.

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence," he said.

The Prime Minister said it is a very emotional moment for him that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on the stalwart leader.

"The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," he added.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur - dubbed "Jan Nayak" by many in his state - was conferred the Bharat Ratna last month, 35 years after his death.