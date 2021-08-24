Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Police Arrest Union Minister For 'Slap Thackeray' Remark

Narayan Rane joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July (File)

Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he called Mr Thackeray's "ignorance of the year India won Independence".

Mr Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said.

Mr Rane, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, is the first Union Minister to be arrested in 20 years.

Mr Rane had claimed Mr Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address and had to check with his aides mid-speech.

"It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Mr Rane said in the public meeting at Raigad.

Here are the LIVE updates on Narayan Rane's Arrest:

Aug 24, 2021 16:41 (IST) Narayan Rane should resign, says Sena MP



Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday demanded that BJP leader Narayan Rane should "show some respect for the Constitution" and step down as Union minister after being arrested, PTI reported.