"Taliban-Like Governance": BJP Slams Minister Narayan Rane's Arrest

The BJP distanced itself from Narayan Rane's controversial comments on Uddhav Thackeray today, but at the same time backed the Union Minister. While party chief JP Nadda said the minister's arrest was a "violation of constitutional values", the state's leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis spoke of "Taliban-like governance".

The BJP does not support Mr Rane's comments, but the "party stands behind him 100 per cent", Mr Fadnavis said.

Alleging that the state police force was being used as a tool for "vendetta politics", the former Chief Minister said there should be law and order and "not Taliban-like governance".

Calling the state government's move "vendetta politics", BJP chief JP Nadda said, "These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra".

"The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action… We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue," he added.