Bachpan Manao is a campaign by EkStep And NDTV, a social mission about making the most of the early childhood opportunity for learning and growth for India's youngest children.
Here are the Live Updates from the launch of Bachpan Manao:
A Collective Commitment to #BachpanManao by NDTV & EkStep
NDTV, in collaboration with EkStep and its partners, reaffirms its dedication to nurturing childhood through play. Together, we champion the first 3,000 days of a child's life, recognizing the immense learning opportunities that come through free and joyful play.
This partnership is a step toward fostering an environment where every child can explore, learn, and grow.
#BachpanManao Campaign Launch Begins – A Celebration of Childhood!
NDTV's #BachpanManao Studio
Today, our studio is more than just a set—it’s a playground for young minds! A space where children can explore, imagine, and learn through play. Every corner reflects the spirit of childhood, filled with creativity, colors, and endless possibilities.
Lights, Camera, Play! #BachpanManao Launch Begins @ NDTV Studio
The stage is set at NDTV Studios as we kick off the #BachpanManao campaign! Today, we shine a spotlight on the first 3,000 days of a child's life, highlighting the endless learning opportunities that come through play. From parents to teachers and caregivers, we invite everyone to embrace and nurture early childhood development through the power of free play. Stay tuned for engaging discussions, expert insights, and inspiring stories!
Bachpan Manao Campaign: A Nationwide Call to Ensure Every Child in India Enjoys a Joyful Childhood
NDTV, in collaboration with EkStep, proudly celebrates the most vital and transformative years of a child’s life. Childhood is a time for joy, discovery, and boundless opportunities. Through the #BachpanManao initiative, we aim to spark a nationwide movement dedicated to ensuring that every child in India experiences the happiness and freedom of a joyful childhood. We invite policymakers, corporate leaders, educators, parents, and caregivers to join us in this mission. Together, let’s champion a future where every child gets the chance to learn, play, and grow—Bachpan Manao!
Learning by Doing: The Best Way to Learn!
“The foundational years of a child are key to their growth. If we lose that, it’s an opportunity lost,” says Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Tourism, Govt. of Gujarat.
Play Is A Life Skill: Amita Tandon, Education Specialist UNICEF Gujarat Office
Play is more than just fun—it's essential for a child’s cognitive, motor, and social development. Amita Tandon, Education Specialist at UNICEF Gujarat Office, highlights how play shapes holistic growth and lifelong learning.
Bachpan Manao - A Social Mission For Early Childhood!
"Children Learn Best Through Play," Says Deepika Mogilishetty, EkStep Foundation
Join 'Bachpan Manao' Initiative On February 23rd at 10 AM, LIVE on NDTV network!
Celebrate the magic of childhood. Watch live & learn more: ndtv.com/bachpanmanao