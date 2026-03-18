Live-In Partner, A Lawyer, Helps Police Arrest Notorious Nagpur Gangster

Notorious criminal Raja Ghouse, wanted in several cases, was arrested on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

Ghouse's lawyer, who is also one of his victims, played a key role in uncovering his hideout. 39-year-old Ghouse had previously been living as a "live-in partner" with the woman who had been his long-time lawyer. Recently, the woman filed a complaint at a Nagpur police station alleging Ghouse had raped her at gunpoint. After his bail plea was rejected in this case, he went into hiding at various locations.

Acting on confidential information, Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Golhe and his team took the accused into custody from the Mhada Quarter area in Nagpur's Chikhli.

Who Is Raja Ghouse?

Raja Ghouse has consistently faced serious allegations of extortion. Four major cases are currently ongoing against him, including charges of extorting influential individuals, prominent businessmen, and contractors across Central India through threats and intimidation. Numerous serious offences are registered against him, including firing in public places, disturbing the peace, jailbreak, and extortion.

He is considered particularly dangerous because he has previously opened fire directly on police teams. He even managed to operate an extortion racket while serving time in prison.

Moreover, he had successfully escaped from the Lakhnadon Jail in Madhya Pradesh along with his associates. To scale the high prison walls, the accused had used bedsheets.

The accused is currently undergoing intensive interrogation, and further investigation is underway.