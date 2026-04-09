Indian Gangster With 1.5 Million Followers, Luxury Life Arrested In Dubai

Rao Inderjeet Yadav, an Indian gangster who fled to the Middle East after the murder of a businessman in Haryana's Rohtak in 2024, has been arrested in Dubai.

The Dubai authorities have requested documents related to the gangster, sources said, adding that he will be extradited to India very soon.

Over 15 cases and chargesheets were filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav - who is accused of extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financiers, armed intimidation, and earning commission from such illegal activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money laundering probe against the gangster last year after a businessman's murder.

The probe agency, during raids across Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram, had found five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakhs, various incriminating documents, digital devices, and digital data related to Yadav and his associates.

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav

Rao Inderjeet Yadav is the owner and key controller of a music company known as Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is operated as 'Gems Tunes'. Founded in 2006, 'Gems Tunes' operates as a video-on-demand (OTT) platform that produces and distributes regional songs in Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Hindi.

Yadav lives a luxurious lifestyle and is popular on social media with over 15 lakh followers on Instagram. He usually posts pictures with Bollywood celebrities.

He has been involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financiers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences. According to the Enforcement Directorate, he "acted as a strongman and enforcer", facilitating coercive settlement of some high-value private loan transactions and financial disputes running into hundreds of crores.

During the probe agency's searches, it was also found that a website portal was developed and operated by Yadav for loan settlement between corporate houses and private financiers.

In December 2024, Yadav's name surfaced in the murder of a financer, Manjeet Dighal - for which a gang, Himanshu Bhau, had claimed responsibility. Shortly after this, Yadav fled the country.

Yadav's name again popped up in July last year in the case of firing at the home of singer Rahul Fazilpuria. The gangster and his associates had claimed responsibility for the murder of Fazilpuria's aide, Rohit Shaukeen, in Gurugram. A month later, Yadav's name appeared in social media posts over the firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence.

Yadav, who spoke to NDTV a few days ago from an undisclosed location in Dubai, had described himself as a "victim of conspiracy" and "not a gangster".