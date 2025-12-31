Suitcase Full Of Jewellery, Cash Worth Crores: Seizures From Delhi Home

Stacks of cash worth more than Rs 5 crore, a suitcase full of jewellery - both gold and diamond - worth Rs 8.8 crore, and a bag full of cheque books and documents related to properties worth Rs 35 crores have been recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a house in Delhi.

The recoveries have been made from a premise linked to one Aman Kumar, an associate of Rao Inderjeet Yadav, who has been under the radar of the central agency.

Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav, who frequently flaunts an opulent lifestyle featuring fleets of luxury cars and private jets on his social media handles, is currently being hunted by the Enforcement Directorate and the Haryana Police. While his Instagram page is filled with photos alongside celebrities, police files categorise him as a gangster, and ED records label him an economic offender.

The central agency has been raiding multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak in connection with a money laundering case against Yadav, who is alleged to have fled to the UAE.

During the search at the home in Delhi's Sarvpriya Vihar, visuals showed piles of cash and jewellery laid out on a bed by investigators. Bank officials were called in with counting machines to process the large volume of currency recovered at the site.

The searches are part of a broader investigation into Yadav, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associated entities. The group is accused of extortion, coercive loan settlements involving private financiers, armed intimidation, and earning commissions from illegal activities.

The ED initiated the investigation based on more than 15 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police under various sections of the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIRs allege that Yadav, the owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (operating as 'Gems Tunes'), is involved in a wide range of criminal activities, including murder, extortion, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences.