Egypt's Highest State Honour Is 13th Such Award PM Modi Has Received

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest state honour of Egypt - 'Order of the Nile' - from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi. In the nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Legion of Merit by the US Government, Companion of the Order of Fiji, and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.

List of International Awards received by Prime Minister Modi:

Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea, last month, conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South.

Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau awarded PM Modi the Ebakl Award.

Companion of the Order of Fiji: In May 2023, PM Modi was also conferred with the highest honour of Fiji for his global leadership.

Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian decoration, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021.

Legion of Merit by the US Government: The United States Armed Forces award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. PM Modi was conferred this award during his 2020 visit.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in 2019. It is a top honour in the Gulf country.

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin: In the same year, PM Modi was honoured with the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the highest honour of Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries.

Order of St. Andrew Award: PM Modi has also been conferred with the highest civilian honour of Russia as well in 2019.

Order of Zayed Award: In the same year, the prime minister was awarded with the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates.

.Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award: In 2018, PM Modi received the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries, Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award.

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan The highest civilian honour of Afghanistan was given to PM Modi in 2016.

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud: He also received the highest honour in Saudi Arabia, awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been conferred honours by several organisations and foundations as well.

Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA: PM Narendra Modi was conferred with this award in 2021 to recognize his commitment to leadership towards the future of global energy and the environment.

Global Goalkeeper Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: The prime minister was awarded Global Goalkeeper' Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2019 for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Champions of The Earth Award: Notably, PM Modi also received United Nations' highest environmental honour in 2018.

Seoul Peace Prize: It is awarded biennially by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation to individuals who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and world peace. PM Narendra Modi received this award in 2018.



