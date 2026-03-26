Liquor To Be Sold At Petrol Pumps, Departmental Stores In Chandigarh

Residents in Chandigarh will find purchasing alcohol more convenient under a new excise policy that allows sales at petrol pumps and departmental stores, offering greater accessibility to consumers. This change marks a shift from the traditional liquor retail system.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced that residents will no longer have to rely solely on designated liquor shops, known as thekas. Instead, liquor will be available at select petrol pumps and large departmental stores across the city, subject to strict eligibility criteria.

The administration has laid down clear guidelines for establishments seeking to sell liquor under this policy. Only departmental stores or petrol pumps with an annual GST turnover exceeding ₹3 crore will be eligible. Licences for these outlets will be issued under Section 10B.

Officials say the move is designed to modernise Chandigarh's liquor retail system, bringing it in line with international practices where alcohol is often available in organised retail spaces rather than standalone outlets.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the policy aims to make liquor purchasing more accessible, especially for senior citizens and women who may feel uncomfortable visiting traditional liquor vends.

At present, no major departmental stores operate within petrol pump premises in Chandigarh. However, any such establishments that open in the future will be eligible to apply, provided they meet the turnover criteria. The same rules will apply to standalone petrol pumps.

In another key change, liquor outlet operating hours have been extended until midnight. The decision was taken after considering the timings followed in neighbouring states and regions.

Authorities also confirmed that only four liquor outlets are yet to be auctioned, and efforts are underway to ensure all outlets become operational by 1 April.

To avoid setbacks experienced in the previous excise cycle, the administration has introduced a new financial safeguard. Applicants will now be required to deposit 17 per cent of the projected annual revenue upfront.

Officials believe this will ensure commitment from license holders and reduce the risk of contracts being abandoned midway. Last year, several contractors were unable to begin operations despite being allotted licences due to regulatory hurdles.

The new policy has already shown financial promise, with the latest round of allotments generating an additional Rs 150 crore in revenue for the administration. This policy marks a significant transformation in Chandigarh's liquor retail landscape, balancing convenience for consumers with tighter regulatory control and increased revenue generation.