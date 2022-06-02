Liquor Shops Around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Banned In UP's Mathura

The action was taken after the excise department received a government order.

The sale of liquor and cannabis in shops falling within a 10km radius of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi here has been banned, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the excise department received a government order asking it to stop the sale of narcotics and liquor falling within the said area from June 1.

According to the order, 37 shops selling liquor or bhang (cannabis) in 22 wards of Mathura Municipal Corporation were closed.

In September last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to ban sale of meat and liquor in 10km area of Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi.

While shops selling meat within the said area were closed by the administration the very next day, but shops selling liquor, beer and cannabis were not closed due to technical reasons.

But now, after the order received from the government two days ago, the District Excise Department has closed all 37 such shops falling under the purview of 22 wards of the municipal corporation.

District Excise Officer Prabhat Chand said that two days ago, an order was received from the government to close the liquor shops from June 1. After this, the sale of liquor has been completely banned in the area, Mr Chand said.

Confirming the development, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said that the Excise Department has taken action to shut down shops and bars selling liquor, beer, and cannabis in 22 wards of the city.

