Bihar Woman Lands In Trouble After Posting 'Rose Day' Video Showing Alcohol

A "Rose Day" celebration in Bihar's Munger district landed a woman and her husband in legal trouble after videos of them showing alcohol despite the state's liquor ban went viral.

The woman, Kanchan Devi, reportedly posted the video herself on Instagram and Facebook. In the video, she is seen giving her husband a rose before serving him a glass of wine and handing him a bottle of liquor. While her husband is seen smiling in the video, the post sparked a social media debate given Bihar's strict prohibition laws.

Kanchan's trouble increased when a separate photo surfaced showing her posing with a pistol inside a beauty parlour.

Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood confirmed that a special team was formed to investigate the matter as soon as the images gained traction. Police then raided the woman's home.

The investigation revealed that the pistol in the photo is a licensed weapon belonging to Vishal Kumar, a resident of Deendayal Chowk. While the weapon is legal, allowing an unauthorised person to pose with it for social media is a violation of the law.

Police have now registered a case against both Kanchan Devi and the weapon's owner, Vishal Kumar. SP Masood said that the public display of weapons and the promotion of banned substances like alcohol are serious offences. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation and preparing further legal action.

(With inputs from Alok Verma)