Video: Liquor Bottles Hidden Under Toilet Commode In 'Dry' Bihar, 1 Arrested

In 'dry' Bihar, a man hid something valuable where refuse would normally go.

Acting on a tip-off, police in Nawada district raided the house of a liquor trader named Bikki Kumar and found 29 bottles of alcohol in a tank under the commode.

Station House Officer Dhanveer Kumar said Kumar has been arrested. Some cash and a scooter were also seized from the house, located in the Teli Tola Par Nawada locality under Bundelkhand police station.

The Nitish Kumar government had implemented a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor across the state in April 2016. The ban, the government had said, would improve law and order, reduce domestic violence, and improve social as well as health standards.

Despite the liquor ban, traders across the state keep finding new ways to transport, sell, and produce alcohol.

